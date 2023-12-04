Target expands nonalcoholic drink lineup with several new brands

Target is offering new alcohol-free products from brands including NOPE, Ghia and Surely.
Target is offering new alcohol-free products from brands including NOPE, Ghia and Surely.(NOPE Beverages/CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Want to be a star designated driver this holiday season or a dry January champ?

If so, Target has some new options for you.

It’s teaming up with an online retailer called Sèchey that specializes in alcohol-free spirits and wines.

Target’s new line features two celebrity-backed brands, including Kin Euphorics from model Bella Hadid and De Soi from singer Katy Perry.

It also has alcohol-free products from other brands including NOPE, Ghia and Surely.

Nearly a $500 million industry, boozeless beverage sales are growing as people opt for wellness over drunkenness and consumers are increasingly looking for options beyond water and soda.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nemaha Central OL Holden Bass
Nemaha Central’s Holden Bass flips commitment to K-State
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA...
K-State to play in Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando
Crews responded to a house fire Saturday night at 2410 S.W. Ancaster Road in southwest Topeka.
Crews respond to house fire Saturday night in southwest Topeka
One person was sent to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in downtown Topeka.
One sent to hospital following single-vehicle crash in downtown Topeka
One person is dead following a car versus pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka,...
One dead following car vs. pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka

Latest News

It's a hectic scene at the Biloxi National Cemetery after a truck crashed through several...
Truck plows through national cemetery, breaking veterans’ headstones
Actor Jonathan Majors arrives at court for a trial on his domestic violence case, Monday, Dec....
Opening statements begin in Jonathan Majors assault trial in New York
FILE - Republican presidential candidate North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks during a...
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum ends 2024 Republican presidential bid days before the fourth debate
13 News at 10pm
Area orchestra students take part in regional mini-convention Saturday at Washburn Rural