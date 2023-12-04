Suspect in custody involving drive-by shooting on Dec. 1st.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Isaiah S. Clift, 21, is in custody and facing multiple charges following an incident in the 9300 block of SW 61st Street on Friday afternoon.

Around 4:40 pm, Dec. 1, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9300 block of SW 61st Street following reports of shots being fired from a gray Dodge Challenger while traveling at a high rate of speed. It was later discovered that a bullet had struck a house during the drive-by incident.

The Shawnee County Sherriff’s Dept. reported that on December 2, 2023, shortly after 10:20 pm, the gray Dodge Challenger was located by an officer with the Topeka Police Department.

Isaiah S. Clift, 21, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the charges of criminal discharge of a firearm at an unoccupied dwelling and criminal property damage.

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.