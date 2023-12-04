Santa’s Reindeer, special dates are headed to the Topeka Zoo Lights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Zoo have announced special dates for upcoming events at the Topeka Zoo.

On December 4, 2023, The Zoo will be having blackout night at the Topeka Zoo.

-Cookies with Claus – December 9th from 9:00am – 12:00pm: Children along with a parent or guardian can choose one of three sessions to have cookies with Santa and Mrs. Claus and meet a reindeer!

-Meet Santa’s Reindeer – December 18th and the 21st from 5:00pm – 7:30pm: Santa’s reindeer will be at the zoo for observation and a little Christmas fun!

-Military Mondays – Every Monday until the end of Zoo Lights: Current military members and veterans will receive half price admission for themselves and 3 family members. This will begin December 11th, 2023.

- Everyone’s a Kid – December 20th and 27th: Visit the Zoo during the evening hours of Zoo Lights and everyone in the family will be priced at the children’s ticket price. Dress up silly and come have fun for less!

-FREE Hot Chocolate – On Christmas from 6:00pm – 9:00pm: Spend some time with us on Christmas evening and get a free hot chocolate on the house!

The Topeka Zoo says they are proud to offer multiple ticket prices that have not changed and are proud to be part of your holiday plans.

