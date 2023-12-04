The Red Stocking Breakfast will be hosted at the Pennant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Come by the Pennant on Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 7:30 am-10:30 am to enjoy some delicious food and a chance for photos with Santa!

The 30th annual Red Stocking Breakfast will be held at the Pennant as a fundraiser to bolster KCSL’s mission to protect and promote the well-being of children in the Topeka area.

KCSL is a statewide, nonprofit agency serving thousands of Kansas children and families annually. KCSL’s mission is to protect and promote the well-being of children.

“Red Stocking Breakfast is more than just a delightful occasion; it’s a beacon of hope for our community,” said KCSL CEO Gail Cozadd. “It’s about coming together, fostering joy, and championing the best outcomes for our children.”

This event will be a buffet style that is dished out by local celebrities. Every dollar raised at Red Stocking Breakfast directly supports KCSL’s prevention and education programs in Shawnee, Osage, and Jefferson Counties.

“Our partners and volunteers are paramount to help us build stronger families,” said Cozadd. “Events like Red Stocking Breakfast provide a family-friendly opportunity for communities to celebrate the holidays together and ensure local children and families thrive.”

To attend the event, tickets are available for $15 in advance or $18 at the door. Children aged 10 and under eat free. Advance tickets are available at www.tinyurl.com/TopekaRSB until Friday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. Online ticket purchases will be available at the check-in table the day of the event.

If you are looking for volunteer opportunities, they are still in need of volunteers to serve drinks to guests at the event. KCSL asks that interested volunteers sign up for a spot at this link. You will find that volunteer times are in one-hour increments. However, you may sign up for multiple shifts if you’d like.

If you have any questions, please reach out to, Amanda Grimes, Philanthropy Event Planner, at: agrimes@kcsl.org

