Monday forecast: A nice week ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story for the week will be temperatures near or above average. The next best chance of precipitation won’t be until the end of the week although don’t be surprised if there are a few sprinkles or a brief light rain shower Monday evening.

Taking Action:

After last night’s sprinkles/light rain, watch for a few slick spots especially on bridges and overpasses this morning as temperatures have dropped below freezing.

Enjoy the nice weather this week but keep checking back daily especially for updates on the storm system Friday night.



Confidence is high on the overall weather pattern for the next 8 days with the biggest uncertainty on the storm system indicated in the 8 day on Friday night. Specific details including track of the storm system which means how much precipitation there will be is still in question. This will also play a role in precipitation type. No doubt it will get colder this weekend compared to the work week.

Normal High: 47/Normal Low: 27 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing clouds mainly after 3pm. Highs in the upper 40s-mid 50s. Winds W/SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Some light rain or sprinkles this evening (less than 0.05″ expected) with decreasing clouds. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Winds increasing late behind a frontal boundary, SW/NW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Similar to today, increasing clouds after 3pm. It will be cooler due to a northwesterly wind gusting up to 25 mph. Highs in the mid-upper 40s.

After a cold start to Wednesday in the mid-upper 20s, highs will rebound in the 50s in the afternoon with 60s on Thursday.

There will be a weak frontal boundary Thursday and depending on the timing of the front could determine whether highs are closer to the low 60s or possible upper 60s. Regardless it will probably be the warmest day of the week but also windy with gusts 30-35 mph.

Friday will still be mild with 50s for highs before the stronger cold front pushes through for the weekend in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday. There is a low chance for precipitation anytime from Friday afternoon to Saturday evening but uncertainty on specifics exists so keep checking back for updates.

