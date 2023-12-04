Man featured in hit podcast ‘S-Town’ killed by police during standoff, authorities say

FILE - Tyler Goodson of the hit podcast "S-Town" stands at the grave in Green Pond, Ala., of his late friend John B. McLemore, who is also featured in the show, on May 3, 2017. Goodson, a man featured in the podcast which chronicled events in a rural Alabama community, died after being shot by police during a Sunday standoff, Dec. 3, 2023, a state agency said. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)(Jay Reeves | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WOODSTOCK, Ala. (AP) — A man featured in the hit podcast “S-Town” that chronicled events in a rural Alabama community was shot and killed by police during a weekend standoff in the town, authorities said Monday.

Joseph Tyler Goodson, 32, of Woodstock, was shot and killed by officers after he barricaded himself inside a home and “brandished a gun” at officers early Sunday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

The agency’s statement said the Woodstock Police Department had initially responded to a “call for service” early Sunday and the standoff ensued. Multiple law enforcement agencies converged on the home.

The statement said Goodson was shot by officers during the confrontation and was subsequently pronounced dead.

The state agency did not describe what led to the initial call to the home.

“Police bout to shoot me down in my own yard,” a message posted early Sunday on Goodson’s Facebook account read, news outlets, WIAT and al.com reported.

The state agency is reviewing the shooting and will turn its findings over to the Bibb County district attorney.

The 2017 podcast, which won a Peabody Award, told the story of an Alabama man named John B. McLemore, who died before the show came out. McLemore’s use of an expletive to describe his hometown gives the podcast its abbreviated title.

“S-Town” begins telling the story of a reputed killing and also another death and winds up focusing on McLemore and his tortured relationship with the town of Woodstock. Several people in his life were also featured, including Goodson.

“I know that everyone wants answers and details, myself included,” Woodstock Mayor Jeff Dodson said in a statement Monday. “Tyler was well known and loved by myself, his family and this community. That love extends far beyond due to the S-Town podcast.

“Please remember at this time that he is so much more than a character to the fans who loved him. This young man was a father, son, brother and friend to many,” the mayor added.

Woodstock, with a population of about 1,500 people, is located about 35 miles (55 kilometers) southwest of the major city of Birmingham.

