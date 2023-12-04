Legislator to host town hall regarding future of Chiefs, Royals with Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Nov. 15, 2022, Royals owner John Sherman announced the club would move on from Kauffman Stadium and explore options for a future stadium site.

More than 12 months later, all indications point to the team still being unsure of where a ballpark and adjoining district will find a home. And politicians can’t seem to agree on how much funding will be earmarked for the project.

In 2006, the Chiefs and Royals renovated their stadiums after Jackson County voters approved a three-eighths cent tax hike lasting 25 years. That will come to an end in 2031, and neither team has committed to future plans for their home stadiums.

Manny Abarca IV, a Jackson County legislator, announced Monday morning that he will host a community town hall to discuss what lies ahead for the Chiefs and Royals. It has been set for Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Fowling Warehouse Kansas City (1020 West 103rd Street, KCMO, 64114).

“A variety of questions and topics regarding the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs can and will be discussed due to the absence of an NDA between the teams and Jackson County. However, all topics previously discussed in closed sessions will not be addressed or discussed in accordance with Jackson County Code,” Abarca’s release read.

The event is open to the public, but RSVP is required. To do so, click here.

