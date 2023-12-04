Kansas soccer hires new head coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas soccer has found its new leader.

Director of Athletics Travis Goff announced on Monday the hiring of Nate Lie, who is described as an exceptional recruiter, meticulous tactician, and an experienced postseason contender.

Lie is the fourth head coach in program history, and he signed a 5-year contract which runs through the 2028 season.

Former head coach Mark Francis, the winningest head coach in program history, announced his retirement in October, 2023.

“This was an exhaustive search that was highlighted by a deep pool of accomplished, strong leaders,” Goff said. “Throughout it all, Nate Lie stood out with his diverse experiences, his unwavering values, his fierce competitiveness, and his ability to build a program for long-term success.”

Lee is coming from Xavier University, where he was the head coach for seven years. He posted an 82-37-19 overall record with the Musketeers, and led them to four consecutive NCAA Tournament berths (2019-23). He also earned three Big East Coaching Staff of the Year honors.

“I was overwhelmed by the energy, positivity and passion of the Jayhawk community and I am completely sold on Travis’ vision of the future of Kansas Athletics,” said Lie. “My time at Xavier was so meaningful, and I thank Greg Christopher and Brian Hicks for believing in me and our program. I have tremendous gratitude for the players and coaches that shared the journey.”

Lie has led the Musketeers to three Big East regular season championships and one conference tournament championship. His team set the school record for wins in a season with 17 in 2019.

“I believe, with deep conviction, that Kansas Soccer will be a consistent force in the Big 12 and on the national landscape,” Lie added. “My family and I look forward to immersing ourselves in the KU community and I will work tirelessly alongside our student-athletes to bring Kansas Soccer to new heights! Rock Chalk!”

Lie has also held assistant coaching jobs at Cincinnati and Miami (OH).

