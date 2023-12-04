Gil Carter Initiative recognizes community members

The Gil Carter Initiative Vocational Academy held its dedication ceremony on Sunday.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Gil Carter Initiative Vocational Academy held its dedication ceremony Sunday.

The Gil Carter Initiative is a non-profit organization that enhances the lives of children and young adults through knowledge.

The night’s ceremony recognized members making a difference in their community.

The evening started with special music, followed by remarks from the president and remarks from commissioner and city council representatives.

Some of those recognized at the night’s event included Danielle Twemlow, United Way, Alexander Lancaster, and Nancy Perry Day Volunteers.

“I have a special burden for the children because I lost my dad when I was young and I was raised by my mom so children miss their parents, they miss that love they, miss that connection and we should invest in the children. You have to show love to be able to reproduce. sometimes that’s all a child needs is a little love,” says Erma Forbes.

The Gil Carter Initiative was founded by Erma Forbes in honor of her husband and Negro League Baseball legend, Gil Carter.

