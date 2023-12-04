Gas prices continue to drop in Topeka and across the nation

Unleaded fuel was going for $2.78 per gallon Monday morning at the BP station at 1000 S.W. Wanamaker Road in west Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices continue to fall in Kansas and across the nation, but the decreases are slowing down to a drip and experts say they may not go down much farther.

On Monday, according to AAA, the national average for a gallon of unleaded gas was $3.24, down a penny from the $3.25 a week ago. Monday’s price was 18 cents lower than the $3.42 of a month ago and 17 cents cheaper than the $3.41 of a year ago.

In Kansas, the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel on Monday was $2.85, down seven cents from $2.92 a wewek ago and 37 cents cheapaer than $3.22 a month ago. Monday’s price was 16 cents lower than the $3.01 average price of a year ago.

According to AAA, the demand for gas is flat, but prices aren’t falling at a corresponding rate because the cost of oil continues creeping closer to the $80-a-barrel mark.

On Monday, the cost for a barrel of crude oil was around $73.40, according to published reports.

Since oil is the main ingredient in gasoline, AAA says, higher oil costs tend to result in higher pump prices.

“The current streak of daily pump prices either falling or staying flat started on September 19,” said AAA spokesman Andrew Gross. “It appears this run is in jeopardy, and we may see prices edge a bit higher. But if the cost of oil eventually hits reverse and dips again, pump prices will likely follow suit. So stay tuned.”

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, demand for gas decreased from 8.48 to 8.21 million barrels per day during the week of Nov. 20.

In Topeka, gas prices on Monday ranged from $2.68 to $2.99 at many stations.

