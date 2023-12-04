Fire at former Van Buren School in Topeka is under investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka Fire Department has released new details on a fire at the former Van Buren School. TFD says on Dec. 2, at around 8:30 a.m., crews responded to a structure fire at 1601 SW Van Buren Street.

When they arrived, they found flames coming from the three-story building and crews began a defensive attack and were able to keep the flames contained in the building. SW Topeka Blvd. at SW 16th St. was closed for about two hours. TFD says the Topeka Fire Department responded three more time since the fire kept rekindling.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined and still under investigation.

The building does not have any working smoke detectors and the estimated losses is unknown at this time.

