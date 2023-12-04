Fire at former Van Buren School in Topeka is under investigation

Fire crews battled a large structure fire at a former Van Buren school located at 16th and...
Fire crews battled a large structure fire at a former Van Buren school located at 16th and Topeka Blvd. in Topeka, Kan.
By Reina Flores
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka Fire Department has released new details on a fire at the former Van Buren School. TFD says on Dec. 2, at around 8:30 a.m., crews responded to a structure fire at 1601 SW Van Buren Street.

When they arrived, they found flames coming from the three-story building and crews began a defensive attack and were able to keep the flames contained in the building. SW Topeka Blvd. at SW 16th St. was closed for about two hours. TFD says the Topeka Fire Department responded three more time since the fire kept rekindling.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined and still under investigation.

The building does not have any working smoke detectors and the estimated losses is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nemaha Central OL Holden Bass
Nemaha Central’s Holden Bass flips commitment to K-State
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA...
K-State to play in Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando
Crews responded to a house fire Saturday night at 2410 S.W. Ancaster Road in southwest Topeka.
Crews respond to house fire Saturday night in southwest Topeka
One person was sent to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in downtown Topeka.
One sent to hospital following single-vehicle crash in downtown Topeka
One person is dead following a car versus pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka,...
One dead following car vs. pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka

Latest News

A mainly quiet week ahead
The Gil Carter Initiative Vocational Academy held its dedication ceremony Sunday.
Gil Carter Initiative recognizes community members
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) signals a first down against the Green Bay...
Chiefs fall to Packers in prime time
The Gil Carter Initiative Vocational Academy held its dedication ceremony Sunday.
Gil Carter Initiative
Christmas for Kids benefits children and adults alike