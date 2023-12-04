Driver identified in single-vehicle Kansas Ave. crash booked on drug charges

Collision involving driver briefly closes Kansas Ave. intersection
Alyyshia L. Schwanz, 44, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of...
Alyyshia L. Schwanz, 44, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for possession of opiates, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of marijuana, and possession of a hallucinogenic drug.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The name of the driver in a single-vehicle crash at the S Kansas Ave. and Sw 6th St. intersection just before the Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade was set to start has been released to 13 NEWS.

At approximately 5:11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, first responders arrived to find that one vehicle had collided with the eastbound traffic light pole. The driver was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The Topeka Police Department has now identified the driver as Alyyshia L. Schwanz, 44, of Topeka, and authorities indicate that she has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for:

  • Possession of opiate
  • Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of hallucinogenic drug
  • Vehicle liability insurance required
  • Yield emergency vehicle
  • Improper Driving On Laned Roadway

According to WIBW records, Schwanz was previously in police custody. On Oct. 10, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said Schwanz was one of two people found in possession of illegal drugs and with Topeka bench warrants.

Stolen pickup in West Topeka leads to arrest of 2 after drugs, warrants found

A stolen pickup found in West Topeka led to the arrest of both the driver and passenger after drugs and warrants were found.

David Coker, Alyyshia Schwanz

The collision damaged the light pole and led officials to shut down the intersection. The intersection was reopened around noon on Sunday, Dec. 3. However, there are restrictions to the area.

  • The inside lanes of traffic have been shut down in all directions, reducing the intersection to one lane only each way
  • The traffic signal is flashing red
  • Temporary stop signs have been set up in all directions

TPD says as of Monday, Dec. 4, the intersection at 6th and Kansas is still open with temporary stop signs in place until the traffic signal can be repaired. 13 NEWS observed that all previously listed restrictions made to the intersection are still in place.

Drivers have been asked to treat the intersection as a four-way stop until repairs can be made. Authorities are unsure at this time when the light will be repaired.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nemaha Central OL Holden Bass
Nemaha Central’s Holden Bass flips commitment to K-State
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA...
K-State to play in Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando
Crews responded to a house fire Saturday night at 2410 S.W. Ancaster Road in southwest Topeka.
Crews respond to house fire Saturday night in southwest Topeka
One person was sent to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in downtown Topeka.
One sent to hospital following single-vehicle crash in downtown Topeka
One person is dead following a car versus pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka,...
One dead following car vs. pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka

Latest News

13 News at 10pm
Area orchestra students take part in regional mini-convention Saturday at Washburn Rural
Unleaded fuel was going for $2.78 per gallon Monday morning at the BP station at 1000 S.W....
Gas prices continue to drop in Topeka and across the nation
A mainly quiet week ahead
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) signals a first down against the Green Bay...
Chiefs fall to Packers in prime time