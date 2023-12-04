Driver identified in single-vehicle Kansas Ave. crash booked on drug charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The name of the driver in a single-vehicle crash at the S Kansas Ave. and Sw 6th St. intersection just before the Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade was set to start has been released to 13 NEWS.

At approximately 5:11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, first responders arrived to find that one vehicle had collided with the eastbound traffic light pole. The driver was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The Topeka Police Department has now identified the driver as Alyyshia L. Schwanz, 44, of Topeka, and authorities indicate that she has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for:

Possession of opiate

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs

Possession of marijuana

Possession of hallucinogenic drug

Vehicle liability insurance required

Yield emergency vehicle

Improper Driving On Laned Roadway

According to WIBW records, Schwanz was previously in police custody. On Oct. 10, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said Schwanz was one of two people found in possession of illegal drugs and with Topeka bench warrants.

Stolen pickup in West Topeka leads to arrest of 2 after drugs, warrants found A stolen pickup found in West Topeka led to the arrest of both the driver and passenger after drugs and warrants were found.

The collision damaged the light pole and led officials to shut down the intersection. The intersection was reopened around noon on Sunday, Dec. 3. However, there are restrictions to the area.

The inside lanes of traffic have been shut down in all directions, reducing the intersection to one lane only each way

The traffic signal is flashing red

Temporary stop signs have been set up in all directions

TPD says as of Monday, Dec. 4, the intersection at 6th and Kansas is still open with temporary stop signs in place until the traffic signal can be repaired. 13 NEWS observed that all previously listed restrictions made to the intersection are still in place.

Drivers have been asked to treat the intersection as a four-way stop until repairs can be made. Authorities are unsure at this time when the light will be repaired.

