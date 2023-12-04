Chiefs fall to Packers in prime time

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) signals a first down against the Green Bay...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) signals a first down against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, WI. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers in prime time on Sunday night, moving to third place in the AFC.

The first half wasn’t pretty for the Chiefs, as they struggled to find a rhythm on offense.

Green Bay got on the board first. Ben Sims caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love to take the early lead, which the Chiefs responded to with a 34-yard field goal by Harrison Butker in the final second of the first quarter.

The Packers added to their lead in the second quarter, as Christian Watson hauled in a 9-yard touchdown pass from Love to make it 14-3.

Butker added yet another 34-yard field goal late in the second, heading into halftime with the Packers in the lead 14-6.

But Isiah Pacheco was a force to be reckoned with on the ground in the second half. First, he muscled in a 1-yard touchdown to close the deficit to 14-12.

Green Bay then widened its lead to 21-12 when Watson caught his second touchdown pass of the day, this time for 12 yards.

But Kansas City made sure to start the fourth quarter on the right foot. Patrick Mahomes sent a 2-yard touchdown pass to Noah Gray to make it a 21-19 game with 14:51 to play.

Kansas City’s defense held the Packers to a 40-yard field goal with 6:03 to go in the fourth, making it a 24-19 game.

But the offense was unable to roll on the ensuing drive, and a 48-yard field goal by Anders Carlson with 1:09 to go to seal a Packers win 27-19.

Patrick Mahomes completed 21 of 33 passes, totaling 210 yards, 1 TD and 1 interception. Isiah Pacheco notched 110 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries.

The Chiefs are now 8-4 on the season, and will be back home at Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday to host the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m., and it will be aired on WIBW.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a car versus pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka,...
One dead following car vs. pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka
Fire crews battled a large structure fire at a former Van Buren school located at 16th and...
Fire crews battle large blaze at former Van Buren school on Topeka Blvd.
Nemaha Central OL Holden Bass
Nemaha Central’s Holden Bass flips commitment to K-State
28th Annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade
28th Annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade spreads holiday spirit and cheer
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

Latest News

Washburn soccer winning final four
Washburn Soccer advances to Final Four
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA...
K-State to play in Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold celebrates after a Kansas touchdown during the first half of...
KU will head to Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Arizona
Silver Lake girls basketball
Silver Lake boys and girls pick up first wins of season
Silver Lake girls basketball
Silver Lake boys and girls pick up first wins of season