Chiefs fall to Packers in prime time

GREEN BAY, WI. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers in prime time on Sunday night, moving to third place in the AFC.

The first half wasn’t pretty for the Chiefs, as they struggled to find a rhythm on offense.

Green Bay got on the board first. Ben Sims caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love to take the early lead, which the Chiefs responded to with a 34-yard field goal by Harrison Butker in the final second of the first quarter.

The Packers added to their lead in the second quarter, as Christian Watson hauled in a 9-yard touchdown pass from Love to make it 14-3.

Butker added yet another 34-yard field goal late in the second, heading into halftime with the Packers in the lead 14-6.

But Isiah Pacheco was a force to be reckoned with on the ground in the second half. First, he muscled in a 1-yard touchdown to close the deficit to 14-12.

Green Bay then widened its lead to 21-12 when Watson caught his second touchdown pass of the day, this time for 12 yards.

But Kansas City made sure to start the fourth quarter on the right foot. Patrick Mahomes sent a 2-yard touchdown pass to Noah Gray to make it a 21-19 game with 14:51 to play.

Kansas City’s defense held the Packers to a 40-yard field goal with 6:03 to go in the fourth, making it a 24-19 game.

But the offense was unable to roll on the ensuing drive, and a 48-yard field goal by Anders Carlson with 1:09 to go to seal a Packers win 27-19.

Patrick Mahomes completed 21 of 33 passes, totaling 210 yards, 1 TD and 1 interception. Isiah Pacheco notched 110 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries.

The Chiefs are now 8-4 on the season, and will be back home at Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday to host the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m., and it will be aired on WIBW.

