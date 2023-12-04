CareSource invests millions to support health and community in Kansas and Midwest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -CareSource is investing 2 million dollars into the CareSource Midwest Fund in collaboration with Novy.

The CareSource Midwest Fund aims to empower startups based in the Midwest. This investment is intended to enhance healthcare outcomes, advance health equity, and foster positive social change.

CareSource’s 2 million dollar investment in the fund, also includes opportunities for individual investments of up to $500,000 in selected companies

“CareSource is committed to improving the health of Kansans for the long-term,” said Chad Moore, president of CareSource Kansas. “Establishing the CareSource Midwest Fund means we can fuel innovation, create jobs, and attract businesses across the state of Kansas while amplifying solutions to address the toughest issues our communities face.”

Novy is a Midwestern venture studio that provides capital, guidance, and executive talent to exceptional startup founders in healthcare and other industries.

“This is a big step forward for Kansas’ startup ecosystem, bringing more resources – not just capital, but also the expertise that a national leader like CareSource has – to entrepreneurs in the Midwest,” said David Tominsky, partner at Novy. “These investments will create new jobs and opportunities for Kansans, while also making an impact on the state’s vulnerable populations.

The company, Novy, will identify the companies to be presented to the manager of the fund. A committee of representatives for CareSource will approve investment decisions for the Fund, while other venture funds and investors will have the opportunity to co-invest alongside the CareSource Midwest Fund.

