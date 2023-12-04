Arrowhead Stadium, Children’s Mercy Park to each host Copa América 2024 match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As Kansas City readies itself for the World Cup in 2026, another major soccer tournament is coming to town.

CONMEBOL announced the 14 stadiums which will host the Copa América 2024 in the summer of 2024. The Kansas City area accounted for two of those sites: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and Children’s Mercy Park.

The soccer tournament will feature 16 countries in North and South America. The matchup at Children’s Mercy Park will be held on June 25, while the game at Arrowhead will take place on July 1.

The Copa América tilt at Arrowhead will feature the U.S. Men’s National Team against an opponent to be announced later. The USMNT carries an unbeaten 10-0-2 record at Arrowhead, according to a release.

The official drawings for matchups will take place on Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

The 14 stadiums are:

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas

Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Other teams in the Copa América 2024 include:

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Argentina (A1) Uruguay Chile Jamaica Mexico (B1) Colombia Panama Bolivia United States (C1) Ecuador Venezuela CAN or TRI* Brazil (D1) Peru Paraguay CRC or HON*

Only the teams in the first pot know their specific group assignments — until Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.