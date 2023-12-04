Arrowhead Stadium, Children’s Mercy Park to each host Copa América 2024 match
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As Kansas City readies itself for the World Cup in 2026, another major soccer tournament is coming to town.
CONMEBOL announced the 14 stadiums which will host the Copa América 2024 in the summer of 2024. The Kansas City area accounted for two of those sites: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and Children’s Mercy Park.
The soccer tournament will feature 16 countries in North and South America. The matchup at Children’s Mercy Park will be held on June 25, while the game at Arrowhead will take place on July 1.
The Copa América tilt at Arrowhead will feature the U.S. Men’s National Team against an opponent to be announced later. The USMNT carries an unbeaten 10-0-2 record at Arrowhead, according to a release.
The official drawings for matchups will take place on Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
The 14 stadiums are:
- Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
- AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas
- Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida
- GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida
- Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas
- SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
Other teams in the Copa América 2024 include:
|Pot 1
|Pot 2
|Pot 3
|Pot 4
|Argentina (A1)
|Uruguay
|Chile
|Jamaica
|Mexico (B1)
|Colombia
|Panama
|Bolivia
|United States (C1)
|Ecuador
|Venezuela
|CAN or TRI*
|Brazil (D1)
|Peru
|Paraguay
|CRC or HON*
Only the teams in the first pot know their specific group assignments — until Thursday.
