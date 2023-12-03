Washburn Soccer advances to Final Four

Washburn soccer winning final four
Washburn soccer winning final four(Washburn Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, OH. (WIBW) - For the first time in program history, the Ichabods are headed to the Final Four after taking down Grand Valley State 1-0.

Washburn is now 20-3-1 and freshman Grace Peterson was the hero in the 81st minute and that marked her first career goal too.

According to Washburn Athletics, has now recorded multiple shutouts in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. The Ichabods re-set a new program record with 20 wins and will set a new program record playing 25 matches in a season on Thursday. Washburn moves to 6-2 in NCAA Tournament matches all-time in its third ever appearance.

The semifinal match will be on Dec. 7 at the Matthews Sportsplex against Adelphi University, the No. 2 seed in the East Region.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews battled a large structure fire at a former Van Buren school located at 16th and...
Fire crews battle large blaze at former Van Buren school on Topeka Blvd.
One person is dead following a car versus pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka,...
One dead following car vs. pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka
Nemaha Central OL Holden Bass
Nemaha Central’s Holden Bass flips commitment to K-State
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
28th Annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade
28th Annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade spreads holiday spirit and cheer

Latest News

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA...
K-State to play in Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold celebrates after a Kansas touchdown during the first half of...
KU will head to Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Arizona
Silver Lake girls basketball
Silver Lake boys and girls pick up first wins of season
Silver Lake girls basketball
Silver Lake boys and girls pick up first wins of season