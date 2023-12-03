Washburn Soccer advances to Final Four

ASHLAND, OH. (WIBW) - For the first time in program history, the Ichabods are headed to the Final Four after taking down Grand Valley State 1-0.

Washburn is now 20-3-1 and freshman Grace Peterson was the hero in the 81st minute and that marked her first career goal too.

According to Washburn Athletics, has now recorded multiple shutouts in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. The Ichabods re-set a new program record with 20 wins and will set a new program record playing 25 matches in a season on Thursday. Washburn moves to 6-2 in NCAA Tournament matches all-time in its third ever appearance.

The semifinal match will be on Dec. 7 at the Matthews Sportsplex against Adelphi University, the No. 2 seed in the East Region.

