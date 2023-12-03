Warming up across NE Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a chilly, wet last few days across NE Kansas, warmer and dryer conditions are finally in the immediate forecast.

After a fun filled Saturday with the Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade in downtown Topeka, NE Kansas will be able to spend Sunday with decisively better outdoor conditions and temperatures. With highs stuck in the middle 30s and misty/foggy air throughout the afternoon, Saturday’s soupy weather will be replaced with temperatures over 15 degrees warmer and much sunnier skies.

While this morning started out as cold as the last few, highs today will quickly jump towards the lower 50s. Some areas may only reach the upper 40s, but increases will be felt everywhere regardless. Winds out of the south will steadily pick up throughout the afternoon, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour possible.

Partly sunny skies will be present, with clouds starting to build in further by sunset. This will lead to a mostly cloudy night ahead, but with low temperatures still in the same range as the last few nights, upper to middle 20s. This will be caused by winds shifting quickly from south to north, keeping the same intensity with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Each successive day this week, with the exception of Tuesday, should feature increasing temperatures. NE Kansas may peak in the middle 60s on Thursday, with plenty of sunshine and very low precipitation chances until next weekend

