Tylor Perry forces OT, K-State prevails over North Alabama

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - It wasn’t the most pretty game for the Wildcats this season but they pulled out a gritty win in overtime, 75-74.

Perry hit the game tying three with under 10 seconds to go to force overtime and led K-State with 16 points. Cam Carter had 14, and three other Wildcats scored in double figures.

It was a poor shooting performance for K-state, just 35.2 percent from the floor and just 16.7 percent from distance. K-State trailed as much as eight in the first half, which was the halftime score 31-23.

In the second half, North Alabama stretched its lead to 10 four minutes into the half but the ‘Cats stormed back to tie it at 37 with under 14 minutes to play.

They did regain the lead on several free throws, 46-44 but quickly fell down in a whole, 56-50 with six minutes to play. North Alabama held onto that lead with about eight seconds, 65-62 until Perry hit that three to force overtime.

K-State took a 71-65 lead but the Lions brought it to 75-74 with two seconds left off a three-pointer from Canin Jefferson but K-State eventually held them off to move to 6-2 on the season.

They have Villanova next in the Big 12/Big East Battle Dec. 5 on ESPN2 with tip-off at six p.m.

