Tylor Perry forces OT, K-State prevails over North Alabama

Kansas State guard Tylor Perry (2) puts up a shot under pressure from North Alabama forward...
Kansas State guard Tylor Perry (2) puts up a shot under pressure from North Alabama forward Damian Forrest, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - It wasn’t the most pretty game for the Wildcats this season but they pulled out a gritty win in overtime, 75-74.

Perry hit the game tying three with under 10 seconds to go to force overtime and led K-State with 16 points. Cam Carter had 14, and three other Wildcats scored in double figures.

It was a poor shooting performance for K-state, just 35.2 percent from the floor and just 16.7 percent from distance. K-State trailed as much as eight in the first half, which was the halftime score 31-23.

In the second half, North Alabama stretched its lead to 10 four minutes into the half but the ‘Cats stormed back to tie it at 37 with under 14 minutes to play.

They did regain the lead on several free throws, 46-44 but quickly fell down in a whole, 56-50 with six minutes to play. North Alabama held onto that lead with about eight seconds, 65-62 until Perry hit that three to force overtime.

K-State took a 71-65 lead but the Lions brought it to 75-74 with two seconds left off a three-pointer from Canin Jefferson but K-State eventually held them off to move to 6-2 on the season.

They have Villanova next in the Big 12/Big East Battle Dec. 5 on ESPN2 with tip-off at six p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Board suspends Holton Middle School teacher
Board suspends Holton Middle School teacher
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Fire crews battled a large structure fire at a former Van Buren school located at 16th and...
Fire crews battle large blaze at former Van Buren school on Topeka Blvd.
Kansas Department of Agriculture is waiting for confirmation on a possible positive case of...
KDA waits for confirmation on case of avian influenza in Pottawatomie County
One person is dead following a car versus pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka,...
One dead following car vs. pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka

Latest News

Emporia State football
Braden Gleason powers Emporia State in Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl
Nemaha Central OL Holden Bass
Nemaha Central’s Holden Bass flips commitment to K-State
Topeka High boys basketball hosts Wamego
Topeka High boys basketball opens season with win over Wamego
Wamego girls basketball plays Topeka High
Wamego girls basketball open season with win over Topeka High