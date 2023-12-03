Three arrested after Osage deputies find illegal narcotics during traffic stop
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three women are behind bars in Osage County after a traffic stop led to illegal narcotics being found.
The Osage County Sheriff’s office says a deputy conducted a traffic stop at milepost 164 on I-35 for a traffic violation and during the stop, illegal narcotics were found, Saturday.
The three women were arrested and taken to the Osage County Jail on suspicion of the following charges:
Renee L. Hamm, 37, of Americus
o Possession of methamphetamine
o Possession of drug paraphernalia
o Illegal registration
Jessica Y. Estrada, 27, of Americus
o Distribution of methamphetamine
Ashley A. Martin, 33, of Americus
o Possession of methamphetamine
o Possession of drug paraphernalia
o Possession of marijuana
