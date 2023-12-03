One sent to hospital following single-vehicle crash in downtown Topeka

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in downtown Topeka.

Topeka Police Department officials said around 5:11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of S. Kansas Ave. and SW 6th St. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. No other citizens were involved.

Topeka Police Department said there was no impact to the parade route and no danger to the public.

Topeka Police Department noted this investigation is ongoing.

