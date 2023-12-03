Officer on date stops to save person in crisis, police say

Cincinnati Police officer Koffi Agbleke (middle) was presented the Distinguished Service Award...
Cincinnati Police officer Koffi Agbleke (middle) was presented the Distinguished Service Award by Covington Police on Thursday for his life-saving actions in October.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A Cincinnati police officer was recognized for his life-saving efforts while he was on a date, WXIX reports.

Officer Koffi Agbleke was riding bikes with a date across the Roebling Bridge between Cincinnati and Covington, Kentucky, in October, said the Cincinnati Police Department in a Facebook post. The two came across a person who was standing over the railing of the bridge.

Police described the person as “in crisis.” Agbleke asked to stay on scene even when Covington Police arrived to help.

For the next two hours, Agbleke talked with the person, built a rapport and got the individual back behind the railing to safety, according to police.

“Officer Agbleke went above and beyond to save a person’s life,” police wrote on Facebook. “His selfless actions are the epitome of excellent policing, and the Cincinnati Police Department is honored to have him on our team.”

Agbleke was presented the Distinguished Service Award by Covington Police on Thursday for his life-saving actions.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Board suspends Holton Middle School teacher
Board suspends Holton Middle School teacher
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Fire crews battled a large structure fire at a former Van Buren school located at 16th and...
Fire crews battle large blaze at former Van Buren school on Topeka Blvd.
One person is dead following a car versus pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka,...
One dead following car vs. pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka
Kansas Department of Agriculture is waiting for confirmation on a possible positive case of...
KDA waits for confirmation on case of avian influenza in Pottawatomie County

Latest News

A 24-year-old airman and father of two was killed when an Air Force Osprey crashed overseas....
Airman killed in Osprey crash remembered in hometown
Crews responded to a house fire Saturday night at 2410 S.W. Ancaster Road in southwest Topeka.
Crews respond to house fire Saturday night in southwest Topeka
Pancakes could be smelled outside the building as volunteers cooked up a storm for Saturday's...
Topeka church seeks to benefit kids with pancake feed fundraiser
28th Annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade
28th Annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade