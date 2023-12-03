KU will head to Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Arizona

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold celebrates after a Kansas touchdown during the first half of...
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold celebrates after a Kansas touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second straight season, Kansas will be headed to a bowl game.

The Jayhawks finished at 8-4, the most wins since 2008. KU is coming off the Liberty Bowl loss last season to Arkansas, 55-53 in three overtimes. Jalon Daniels had 544 passing yards and five touchdowns after trailing 38-13.

They will be without Offensive Coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has he recently took the OC job at Penn State. In that move, Jim Zebrowski has been elevated to Co-Offensive Coordinator, who was Lance Leipold’s Offensive Coordinator at the University of Whitewater. Zebrowski joined the Jayhawks in 2021 and has served as the Kansas quarterbacks coach since.

KU had a monumental win back in October against then No. 6 Oklahoma in Lawrence as they started the year at 4-0. In fact, when KU did that, that was the first time in 108 years, the Jayhawks started the season 4-0 in back-to-back seasons.

KU will play UNLV December 26th in Phoenix, Arizona at eight p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews battled a large structure fire at a former Van Buren school located at 16th and...
Fire crews battle large blaze at former Van Buren school on Topeka Blvd.
One person is dead following a car versus pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka,...
One dead following car vs. pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
28th Annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade
28th Annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade spreads holiday spirit and cheer
Nemaha Central OL Holden Bass
Nemaha Central’s Holden Bass flips commitment to K-State

Latest News

Silver Lake girls basketball
Silver Lake boys and girls pick up first wins of season
Silver Lake girls basketball
Silver Lake boys and girls pick up first wins of season
Owen Long after a game tying three against Washburn
ESU MBB picks up emotional win over Washburn
Emporia State's Allie Ostermann
ESU WBB beats Washburn