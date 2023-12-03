KU will head to Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Arizona

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second straight season, Kansas will be headed to a bowl game.

The Jayhawks finished at 8-4, the most wins since 2008. KU is coming off the Liberty Bowl loss last season to Arkansas, 55-53 in three overtimes. Jalon Daniels had 544 passing yards and five touchdowns after trailing 38-13.

They will be without Offensive Coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has he recently took the OC job at Penn State. In that move, Jim Zebrowski has been elevated to Co-Offensive Coordinator, who was Lance Leipold’s Offensive Coordinator at the University of Whitewater. Zebrowski joined the Jayhawks in 2021 and has served as the Kansas quarterbacks coach since.

KU had a monumental win back in October against then No. 6 Oklahoma in Lawrence as they started the year at 4-0. In fact, when KU did that, that was the first time in 108 years, the Jayhawks started the season 4-0 in back-to-back seasons.

Headed to the desert 🌵



We’re Guaranteed Rate Bowl bound!



👉 vs. UNLV

🗓️ December 26

📍 Phoenix, AZ

⏰ 8:00 PM

📺 ESPN#RockChalk | @RateBowl pic.twitter.com/PcdJEj6XxT — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) December 3, 2023

KU will play UNLV December 26th in Phoenix, Arizona at eight p.m. on ESPN.

