K-State to play in Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA...
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football will head to Orlando, FL to play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

The Wildcats will take on NC State at Camping World Stadium on Decmber 28th, according to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. Kickoff is set for 4:45 p.m. CT. ESPN will air the game.

K-State finished the regular season at 8-4. NC State finished the regular season at 9-3.

With the recent transfer announcement by Will Howard and two other quarterbacks from the program, it is likely true freshman and Maize product Avery Johnson will be starting under center in the bowl game.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews battled a large structure fire at a former Van Buren school located at 16th and...
Fire crews battle large blaze at former Van Buren school on Topeka Blvd.
One person is dead following a car versus pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka,...
One dead following car vs. pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka
Nemaha Central OL Holden Bass
Nemaha Central’s Holden Bass flips commitment to K-State
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
28th Annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade
28th Annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade spreads holiday spirit and cheer

Latest News

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold celebrates after a Kansas touchdown during the first half of...
KU will head to Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Arizona
Silver Lake girls basketball
Silver Lake boys and girls pick up first wins of season
Silver Lake girls basketball
Silver Lake boys and girls pick up first wins of season
Owen Long after a game tying three against Washburn
ESU MBB picks up emotional win over Washburn