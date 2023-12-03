Emporia State sweeps first edition of Turnpike Tussle

Emporia State's Queen Ulabo celebrating bucket against Washburn
Emporia State's Queen Ulabo celebrating bucket against Washburn(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both the women’s and men’s games came down to the wire, and both programs holds off the Ichabods in the MIAA opener.

The women were both locked at 14 at the end of the first quarter but led 30-25 at halftime. Washburn did outscore the Hornets by seven in the third quarter but ESU then outscored the Ichabods by five in the fourth quarter but it became the fouling game late at Katie Horyna had two game sealing free throws to put the game away.

She had a team-high 14 points while Faith Paramore has 11 and Tylieea Wallace also had 11. ESU shot just 33.3 percent from the field but outrebounded the ‘Bods 45-35 and had 11 second chance points.

As for the men, they won their seventh straight in dramatic fashion. ESU led 38-32 at halftime and were in control most of that first half. Washburn had Emporia State on their heels leading 50-45 about midway through the second half. They didn’t retake the lead until the six minute mark, after an Owen Long three, making it 59-58.

But, in that second half, Atavian Butler suffered a gruesome knee injury, as what head coach Craig Doty called it dislocated patella in his right knee and they will have an MRI to see how much time he could miss.

Washburn did grab the lead once again off a layup from Andrew Orr, 69-66 with 55 seconds to go but Owen Long made one of the biggest plays of the season, draining a three and was fouled on the play to convert the four-point play to put ESU back in front, 70-69.

ESU would hold on in the end, 71-69

Both men and women host Rogers State on Wednesday.

