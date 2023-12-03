Crews respond to house fire Saturday night in southwest Topeka

Crews responded to a house fire Saturday night at 2410 S.W. Ancaster Road in southwest Topeka.
Crews responded to a house fire Saturday night at 2410 S.W. Ancaster Road in southwest Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire Saturday night in southwest Topeka.

The blaze was reported at 6:59 p.m. Saturday at a two-story residence at 2410 S.W. Ancaster Road.

Smoke was pouring out of a second-floor window for more than an hour after the fire was reported.

Several fire trucks remained at the scene past 8 p.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Additional details, including the cause and estimated dollar loss in the fire, weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Board suspends Holton Middle School teacher
Board suspends Holton Middle School teacher
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Fire crews battled a large structure fire at a former Van Buren school located at 16th and...
Fire crews battle large blaze at former Van Buren school on Topeka Blvd.
Kansas Department of Agriculture is waiting for confirmation on a possible positive case of...
KDA waits for confirmation on case of avian influenza in Pottawatomie County
One person is dead following a car versus pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka,...
One dead following car vs. pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka

Latest News

Topeka High boys basketball hosts Wamego
Topeka High boys basketball opens season with win over Wamego
Wamego girls basketball plays Topeka High
Wamego girls basketball open season with win over Topeka High
A little bit warmer on Saturday
A little bit warmer on Saturday
This year Manhattan’s Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade brought out more people thanks to...
Manhattan holds Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade
A local emergency room is currently on divert status following a network outage.
Topeka hospital still feeling effects of recent security breach