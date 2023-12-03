Crews respond to house fire Saturday night in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire Saturday night in southwest Topeka.

The blaze was reported at 6:59 p.m. Saturday at a two-story residence at 2410 S.W. Ancaster Road.

Smoke was pouring out of a second-floor window for more than an hour after the fire was reported.

Several fire trucks remained at the scene past 8 p.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Additional details, including the cause and estimated dollar loss in the fire, weren’t immediately available.

