Christmas for Kids benefits children and adults alike

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The annual “Christmas for Kids” event gave children in Topeka the opportunity to check items off of their wish lists.

Hosted by the Topeka Wal-Mart Associates and the 20/30 Club of Topeka, the community came together on Sunday, Dec. 3. The children could buy anything in the store that they wanted within their allotted budget. Some children opted to buy themselves toys or clothes, while others decided to spend their money giving to family or friends.

Store manager Kristin Harvey says the day was about giving back.

“It’s an opportunity for Walmart to give back to the community and not only myself, but the company and our associates in the store,” said Harvey.

Harvey gave more than just her time by coming in on her day off to help facilitate the event, she gave the children one of her favorite Christmas memories. She and her team made a table of goodie bags, which were not included in the children’s budgets, much like the ones she received when she was little.

“When I think back to Christmas memories for me I think about that goodie bag every Christmas Eve and I think back to it and it had an apple, an orange and some candy,” said Harvey. “These are what we’ve provided for these children today so they have memories to take with them.”

Mayor Michael Padilla came in to lend a helping hand with children shopping. Padilla has given his time to holiday shopping events like this for decades, starting back when he was in the police. He says events like these are the heart of what makes the Topeka community what it is.

“I have to be really proud of what we have and I think all of us are,” said Padilla. “This is really focusing on serving others and that’s what I think Topeka has always been.”

Padilla says that this is the spirit that he needs going into the holiday season.

“I need this kind of love and enthusiasm for the good things in life,” said Padilla.

