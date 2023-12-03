Area orchestra students take part in regional mini-convention Saturday at Washburn Rural

The Northeast Kansas Music Educators Association District Orchestra performed Saturday...
The Northeast Kansas Music Educators Association District Orchestra performed Saturday afternoon at the Washburn Rural High School auditorium, 5900 S.W. 61st St. in Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 200 orchestra students from schools across northeast Kansas gathered for a mini-convention capped by a concert on Saturday at Washburn Rural High School, 5900 S.W. 61st.

The event was sponsored by the Kansas Music Educators Association and comprised students from the northeast district.

Students taking part in the event included those in elementary school, middle school and high school.

Schools at the event came from cities including Topeka, Lawrence, Eudora, Berryton, Basehor-Linwood, Tecumseh and Kansas City, Kan.

The Da Capo Honor Orchestra included students in elementary school and middle school.

The Middle Level Honor orchestra was composed of students in middle school.

The Northeast Kansas Music Educators Association District High School Honor Orchestra included high school students selected in a blind audition that took place recently in Eudora.

Each of the groups performed selections that they worked on during the mini-convention, which ran from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

