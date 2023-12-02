Wichita man pronounced deceased after SUV vs Semi crash in Butler County

By Shayndel Jones
Dec. 2, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man was pronounced deceased after an SUV versus semi crash in Butler County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log stated that around 8:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, a 1993 Chevrolet Blazer was eastbound on US-400, west of SE Flint Hills Rd. in Butler County. Meanwhile, a 2010 Freightliner hauling a 2007 TRAV trailer was westbound on US-400. The Chevrolet Blazer crossed the center line for an unknown reason and struck the Freightliner head-on. The Chevrolet Blazer came to rest partly on the Eastbound shoulder and in the Eastbound ditch. The Freightliner came to rest in the Westbound ditch.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicated that the driver of the Chevrolet Blazer was David A. Seabolt, 27, of Wichita. Seabolt had fatal injuries. Next of kin was notified by the Fountain County Indiana Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Dec. 1. Whether Seabolt was wearing a seatbelt is unknown.

The KHP Crash Log stated that the Freightliner was driven by Rodney L. Knoffloch, 49, of Augusta. Knoffloch had suspected serious injuries and was taken to Via Christi St. Francis.

