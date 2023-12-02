Washburn soccer coaching staff earns Central Region Coaching Staff of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s soccer coaching staff has earned Central Region Coaching Staff of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches Association (USCA).

Washburn Athletics officials said the Washburn soccer coaching staff received the distinction on Friday, Dec. 1 by the USCA. The Ichabods are 19-3-1 on the year and earned the No. 1 seed in the Central Region of the NCAA Tournament.

According to Washburn Athletics officials, this is the first time head coach Davy Phillips and assistant coach Jessica Hillebert have received this distinction. Receiving the Central Region Coaching Staff of the Year comes after leading Washburn University to its first appearance in the national quarterfinals and third NCAA appearance along with an MIAA Regular Season Championship.

Washburn Athletics soccer is the smallest coaching staff among DII women’s teams to receive this honor. The award adds to the recognition given to the Washburn University staff with Phillips being named MIAA Coach of the Year as well.

Washburn Athletics officials noted the No. 1 seeded Washburn University take on the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region Grand Valley State at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3 in Ashland, Ohio.

