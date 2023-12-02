Unraveled LLC holds open house

Previously known as Yak n' Yarn, and now named Unraveled LLC, in Fairlawn Plaza holds meet and greet for new owner and manager.(Madison Bickley)
By Madison Bickley
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Previously known as Yak ‘n Yarn, now named, Unraveled LLC held their open house and meet and greet on Saturday.

New owner, Marley Dinwiddie, and new manager, Desiree Smith, are taking over the legacy of Karen Taylor of previously owned the store.

In celebration, everyone was able to come out to talk to Karen and understand the importance of supporting a small, local, and women owned business.

Dinwiddie and Smith say that it is more valuable to be able to create your own masterpieces.

“This is just a place, like a safe haven, to come and learn how to do a new craft,” said Dinwiddie. “You can learn how to crochet or knit. We’re also trying to do some basket weaving classes and how to loom and do all these different things.

“Anything you want to be self sufficient in, we want to be able to provide that opportunity,” said Smith.

