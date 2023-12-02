Topeka Salvation Army holds 37th annual coat giveaway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Salvation Army partnered with Scotch Fabric Care for their 37th annual coat giveaway to provide warm coats to the community.

Thanks to donations from the community, The Salvation Army had 1,500 coats available for anyone who needed one on Saturday.

Madison Brown said the coats do more than just helping to keep warm — they impact everyday life.

“Just being able to really go somewhere and not be judged for needing a coat, a hat, a scarf, or anything like that — I think it’s absolutely heartwarming, especially around the holidays,” said Brown. “I just think it’s absolutely wonderful that he can come and he can pick out his own coat and knowing that he is taken care of is always my number one priority.”

Cheyenne Bryant said that she was grateful to be able to bring her family so they could all get new winter wear.

“I’m on maternity leave so that’s been a kind of a financial hardship as far as money comes,” said Bryant. “So, free coats is definitely a blessing to keep us all warm — it’s been extra cold this year. I have a newborn and a lot of appointments so we’re on the go a lot. As I said it’s been super cold, so having coats to keep us warm while we do all of our running around — it’s a huge thing.”

Along with coats, The Salvation Army also had hats, scarves, gloves, and socks available.

Major Tom McDowell with The Salvation Army said that the distribution extends further than just staying warm.

“It makes a real impact personally when you can see people coming on a cold day, like today, and immediately they have a chance to relieve that with a better coat — something that’s in better condition that will help them or their kids through the year,” said McDowell.

The event ran from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.