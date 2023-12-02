Topeka hospital still feeling effects of recent security breach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Monday, Ardent Health Services, a partner of St. Francis, announced that it had become aware of a cybersecurity incident on Friday, since determined to be a ransomware attack.

In the midst of an ongoing cyber-security breach of Ardent Health Systems, owner of St. Francis Hospital in Topeka, staff at Stormont Vail Health are working longer hours to assist in caring for patients.

“We’re preparing everyday for patients and critical staffing,” Angie Mendez of Stormont Vail Health said. “But this has impacted us a little bit harder than our typical critical staffing. which, staffing shortages across the united states. we also have staffing shortages, but it has impacted us by increasing our inpatient volumes in the last week by at least 20 inpatients compared to where we previously were.”

St. Francis went on diversion last week, meaning ambulances are directed to send all patients to Stormont until told otherwise.

“We go on diversion when our emergency room is really seeing a high surge of critical patients, or just a big number, a high volume of patients, and then our hospital is full so maybe there’s not a bed to put somebody on right away and we end boarding them in the emergency department. that’s not unusual to us, but what’s unusual is the high volume we’re seeing.”

Cyber-security expert Charlie Regan explains the risk when a medical institution becomes victim to a ransom-ware attack.

“The risk for all of us is our own personal data. Now certainly in the health care industry, specifically, the risk is systems going down. Operations being cancelled. Everything that requires any kind of scheduling or automation is completely disrupted nines times out of ten.”

While Saint Francis is working to resolve the issue, John Harbarenko said the effects of last week’s cyber attack could be felt by many for quite awhile.

“The cost of a breach like this is anywhere from $150 to $300 dollars per client record. And that’s because of the time and effort it takes to do the dive on, and the forensics on exactly what’s happened and what’s been breached. Once the horse is out of the barn, there’s just some horses that will never be back in the barn. I mean it will just continue to ripple. Unfortunately, this will continue to effect people’s lives long after this story is done and nobody’s reporting on it anymore.”

Ardent Health Systems said it is too soon to know how long recovery efforts will take or will take or what data may have been involved in last week’s security breach.

