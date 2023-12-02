Topeka church seeks to benefit kids with pancake feed fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kiwanis annual pancake feed and silent auction drew quite the crowd to Lowman United Methodist Church on Saturday morning.

For $7, attendees got a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and more.

The silent auction featured an array of products and services, many of which were purchased immediately.

Rita Adams, chair of the Kiwanis pancake feed, says funds raised from the event help support their work with child-focused organizations around Topeka.

“ll the money that we raise stays right here in our Topeka community,” she says. “So that’s that’s the big thing. We’re here to help serve the youth and the children of our community. And that’s our defining statement is basically to improve the world one child and one community at a time.”

Kiwanis partners with a number of organizations to meet their goal of improving the lives of children.

