Topeka church seeks to benefit kids with pancake feed fundraiser

The organizations annual pancake feed and silent auction raises money to help local kids.
The organizations annual pancake feed and silent auction raises money to help local kids.(Callie Holthaus)
By Callie Holthaus
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kiwanis annual pancake feed and silent auction drew quite the crowd to Lowman United Methodist Church on Saturday morning.

For $7, attendees got a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and more.

The silent auction featured an array of products and services, many of which were purchased immediately.

Rita Adams, chair of the Kiwanis pancake feed, says funds raised from the event help support their work with child-focused organizations around Topeka.

“ll the money that we raise stays right here in our Topeka community,” she says. “So that’s that’s the big thing. We’re here to help serve the youth and the children of our community. And that’s our defining statement is basically to improve the world one child and one community at a time.”

Kiwanis partners with a number of organizations to meet their goal of improving the lives of children.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Board suspends Holton Middle School teacher
Board suspends Holton Middle School teacher
Kansas Department of Agriculture is waiting for confirmation on a possible positive case of...
KDA waits for confirmation on case of avian influenza in Pottawatomie County
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Man, 39, arrested in central Topeka after narcotics-related search warrant served
Man, 39, arrested in central Topeka after narcotics-related search warrant served
A Chanute man was killed late Thursday in a car-semitrailer crash on K-39 highway just west of...
Chanute man killed late Thursday in car-semi crash in Neosho County

Latest News

Washburn University’s soccer coaching staff has earned Central Region Coaching Staff of the...
Washburn soccer coaching staff earns Central Region Coaching Staff of the Year
A Holiday Craft Show took place at Great Overland Station in Topeka, Kan.
Holiday Craft Show takes place at Great Overland Station in Topeka
A Wichita man was pronounced deceased after an SUV versus semi crash in Butler County.
Wichita man pronounced deceased after SUV vs Semi crash in Butler County
Topeka High boys basketball hosts Wamego
Topeka High boys basketball opens season with win over Wamego