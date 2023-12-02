One dead following car vs. pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka

One person is dead following a car versus pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka,...
One person is dead following a car versus pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka, Kan.(Pixabay)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead following a car versus pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka, Kan.

Topeka Police Department officials said that around 11:43 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, officers were dispatched to the area of I-470 and SW 21st St. in regards to a crash where a vehicle struck a pedestrian on the highway. The adult pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

TPD officials said their Accident Reconstruction Team was working the scene. The area of I-470 and 21st westbound lanes were closed for some time and the public was asked to avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Board suspends Holton Middle School teacher
Board suspends Holton Middle School teacher
Kansas Department of Agriculture is waiting for confirmation on a possible positive case of...
KDA waits for confirmation on case of avian influenza in Pottawatomie County
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Man, 39, arrested in central Topeka after narcotics-related search warrant served
Man, 39, arrested in central Topeka after narcotics-related search warrant served
A Chanute man was killed late Thursday in a car-semitrailer crash on K-39 highway just west of...
Chanute man killed late Thursday in car-semi crash in Neosho County

Latest News

Junction City Police Department reported that their 911 phone line is down but text is available.
Junction City Police Department reports 911 line is down, text is available
Topeka Blvd. is closed at SW 16th St. as crews battle a large structure fire.
Avoid the Area: Topeka Blvd closed at 16th St. as crews battle large structure fire
A little bit warmer on Saturday
A little bit warmer on Saturday
This year Manhattan’s Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade brought out more people thanks to...
Manhattan holds Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade