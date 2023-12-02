One dead following car vs. pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead following a car versus pedestrian crash on I-470 and SW 21st St. in Topeka, Kan.

Topeka Police Department officials said that around 11:43 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, officers were dispatched to the area of I-470 and SW 21st St. in regards to a crash where a vehicle struck a pedestrian on the highway. The adult pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

TPD officials said their Accident Reconstruction Team was working the scene. The area of I-470 and 21st westbound lanes were closed for some time and the public was asked to avoid the area if possible.

