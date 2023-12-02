No. 5 Kansas outlasts No. 4 UConn in Big East/Big 12 Battle

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kevin McCullar Jr. shot lights out down the stretch to help push Kansas and defeat the defending national champs, 69-65.

KU started hot jumping out to a 15-6 lead after a Hunter Dickinson three pointer and it stayed that way most of the first half, leading 28-18 after a KJ Adams Jr jump shot.

The Huskies stuck around thanks to Tristen Newton, making several from distance, but Kansas led 38-31 at the half.

UConn kept it neck and neck and Newton nailed another from three point range, as UConn took its first lead 50-47 with 10 minutes to go in the game, he finished with game-high 31 points.

KU retook the lead after a Kevin McCullar Jr. three, 55-54 and made another big one five minutes to go to led 58-54 and then Hunter Dickinson brought it up to a seven point lead 61-54, which was his third three of the game.

The Jayhawks shot 62 percent from three and 51 percent from the floor. UConn only shot 40 percent from the free throw line, going 4-10.

McCullar finished with a team-high 21 points, while Adamas finished with 18 and Dickinson added 15 and nine rebounds. Elmarko Jackson and Johnny Furphy both provided six.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.