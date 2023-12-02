Nemaha Central’s Holden Bass flips commitment to K-State

Nemaha Central OL Holden Bass
Nemaha Central OL Holden Bass(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The two-time state champion for the Thunder will stay home and suit up in the purple and white.

Bass announced on Twitter/X, “Jobs not finished.”

Sample HTML block

“Playing for Northwest Missouri State would have been an honor and privilege. Coach Wright has become someone I look up to, admire and would have loved to go to battle for him. I love his passion for the game and no doubt Northwest Missouri is a great place to go to school, but my dream has always been to play football at the Division I level.”

Bass is a two-time Sports in Kansas 1st team Defensive Lineman, and two-time Sports in Kansas Defensive Player of the Year finalist and a Sports in Kansas Top 11.

Bass held a variety of offers as well.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Board suspends Holton Middle School teacher
Board suspends Holton Middle School teacher
Kansas Department of Agriculture is waiting for confirmation on a possible positive case of...
KDA waits for confirmation on case of avian influenza in Pottawatomie County
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Man, 39, arrested in central Topeka after narcotics-related search warrant served
Man, 39, arrested in central Topeka after narcotics-related search warrant served
A Chanute man was killed late Thursday in a car-semitrailer crash on K-39 highway just west of...
Chanute man killed late Thursday in car-semi crash in Neosho County

Latest News

Topeka High boys basketball hosts Wamego
Topeka High boys basketball opens season with win over Wamego
Wamego girls basketball plays Topeka High
Wamego girls basketball open season with win over Topeka High
KU volleyball
KU volleyball comes up short against Penn State
Silver Lake's Spencer Johnson
Silver Lake BB defeats Jeff West