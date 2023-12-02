Nemaha Central’s Holden Bass flips commitment to K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The two-time state champion for the Thunder will stay home and suit up in the purple and white.

Bass announced on Twitter/X, “Jobs not finished.”

“Playing for Northwest Missouri State would have been an honor and privilege. Coach Wright has become someone I look up to, admire and would have loved to go to battle for him. I love his passion for the game and no doubt Northwest Missouri is a great place to go to school, but my dream has always been to play football at the Division I level.”

Bass is a two-time Sports in Kansas 1st team Defensive Lineman, and two-time Sports in Kansas Defensive Player of the Year finalist and a Sports in Kansas Top 11.

Bass held a variety of offers as well.

