Manhattan holds Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - This year Manhattan’s Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade brought out more people thanks to a little cooperation from the weather.

The Little Apple was well-lit as holiday-themed floats, bikes and cars made their way down Poyntz Avenue for their annual Christmas parade Friday.

“Most of the parade work is done by the downtown Manhattan people and as mayor we provide some kind of credibility to it and help bring a lot of resources from the city together because anytime you go down a parade it’s a lot of work so we get a lot of volunteers and the downtown Manhattan people help quite a bit and since the bread basket is a beneficiary they provide a lot of volunteers also,” says Manhattan Mayor, Dr. Mark Hatesohl.

Snow earlier in the day didn’t damper the holiday spirit, with everyone from local businesses, law enforcement, to church groups passing out treats as they waved.

“Everybody is very excited to see the Sunset Zoo and they’re like oh my gosh it’s the zoo and they wave and they’re really excited to see the kids,” says Nicole Wade, Programs & Education Animals Manager at the Sunset Zoo.

This year’s parade also featured special awards like best in show, best youth float, best use of lights and more.

“It’s a great opportunity for everyone to get together under a common purpose of celebrating, whether you’re celebrating Christmas or Hanukkah, it’s really a great opportunity to for the community. They want to celebrate the holidays and they want to be out with their friends,” says Mayor Hatesohl.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.