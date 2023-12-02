A little bit warmer on Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a calm but very chilly Friday, this weekend looks to bring back some warmth into NE Kansas.

Saturday morning across NE Kansas was a bit different depending on where exactly you reside in the area. Those of us west of Topeka saw temperatures a bit cooler in the lower 20s overnight, leading to a chillier morning. But those of us east of Topeka and along the interstates, however, saw a very thick, freezing fog to start off the day despite being a smidge warmer.

Fog will dissipate by the 10 o’clock hour, but the cold temperatures will stay in place. Highs for Saturday should reach into the lower 40s, though some of us will still be stuck in the 30s like yesterday. light flurries/sprinkles of rain will also be possible similar to yesterday, but nothing that is expected to cause issues.

Cloudy skies will continue throughout the afternoon and into the overnight hours, bringing low temperatures into the upper 20s. Sunday looks to be considerably warmer, nearly at 50 degrees, while early estimates have temperatures reaching the lower 60s by the middle of next week.

The Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade will be held this afternoon in downtown Topeka. While it may be a bit on the chilly side, conditions will remain calm for a fantastic celebration of Topeka and the holiday spirit!

