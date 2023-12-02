KU falls to Penn state in NCAA Volleyball Tournament’s second round

(Jerick Tafoya/Canva)
By Jerick Tafoya
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The fourth-seeded Kansas Jayhawks fell to the fifth-seeded Penn State 3-2 in the second round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament Friday night at Horejsi Arena.

After the Nittany Lions took the first set 25-20, the Jayhawks rebounded and took the second set 25-22. Penn State took the lead after taking the third set 25-21. But Kansas rallied back again and took the fourth set 25-13.

The fifth and final set went down to the wire. Ultimately, Penn State prevailed and took the set and the match 15-13.

Reagan Cooper, a graduate transfer and recently named Big 12 and National Player of the Week, led the Jayhawks with 29 kills.

Junior and Seaman High School alum Camryn Turner provided strong support with 54 assists.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Huffstutler
Second arrest made after 9-year-old shot south of Topeka
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
A suspect has been captured following a violent domestic incident in the City of Denison.
Suspect captured following violent domestic incident in Denison
Aaron A. Serrano, 32, (left) Tremale M. Serrano, 29, (right)
Second suspect accused of shooting man in his Topeka front yard arrested
Shamelle Patterson
1 arrested after 2 found injured during early-morning Central Topeka kidnapping

Latest News

Live at Allen Fieldhouse previewing No. 4 UConn vs. No. 5 Kansas
Highland Park alum Tre Richardson
Former Highland Park star commits to Toledo
Washburn Soccer
No. 1 Washburn takes down Emporia State, advances to Elite Eight
(B) Wamego 36, Topeka High 58