KU falls to Penn state in NCAA Volleyball Tournament’s second round

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The fourth-seeded Kansas Jayhawks fell to the fifth-seeded Penn State 3-2 in the second round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament Friday night at Horejsi Arena.

After the Nittany Lions took the first set 25-20, the Jayhawks rebounded and took the second set 25-22. Penn State took the lead after taking the third set 25-21. But Kansas rallied back again and took the fourth set 25-13.

The fifth and final set went down to the wire. Ultimately, Penn State prevailed and took the set and the match 15-13.

Reagan Cooper, a graduate transfer and recently named Big 12 and National Player of the Week, led the Jayhawks with 29 kills.

Junior and Seaman High School alum Camryn Turner provided strong support with 54 assists.

