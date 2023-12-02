Junction City Police Department reports 911 line was down, text is available

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police Department reported that their 911 phone line was down but text is available.

As of 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, the 911 line has been restored.

Junction City Police Department posted on their social media around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, stating that their 911 line is down for all of Geary County. The call will drop if you try to call 911. Officials encourage callers to use their non-emergent line at 785-762-5912 and press 0. This will route you to their dispatchers. Text is also available as an alternative.

Junction City Police Department officials said crews are on site working to resolve the issue but they don’t have an estimated time for when the line will be resolved.

Junction City Police Department will update with further information when they have more information.

