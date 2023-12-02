Holiday Craft Show takes place at Great Overland Station in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Holiday Craft Show took place at Great Overland Station in Topeka, Kan.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation’s Holiday Craft Show featured homemade crafts and holiday treats from local and out-of-state vendors. Admission was free to the public.

This year’s event featured 57 vendors and a new children’s craft area in Exploration Station where Shawnee County Parks and Recreation staff instructed children in creating their own crafts.

This year’s Holiday Craft Show coincides with the Miracle on Kansas Ave. parade in Topeka. Parade patrons could stop by the holiday craft show before finding a spot to watch the annual holiday parade.

Items for sale at the Holiday Craft Show included holiday decorations, wooden toys, holiday treats, window murals, stuffed animals, teas, oils and creams, 3D printed items, jewelry and more.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.