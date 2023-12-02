Helping Hands Humane Society brings holiday hope to pets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -BISSELL Pet Foundation delivered an early Christmas gift to the cats and dogs at Helping Hands Humane Society.

“They really saw that need that shelters were really full, that adoption specials help empty the shelters and give pets home,” said Communications Coordinator Emi Griess.

Financial help from BISSELL Pet Foundation is allowing the shelter to offer $50 adoptions for puppies and kittens and $25 for adult dogs and cats.

“Right now we actually have quite a few kittens. We expect to be pretty busy this weekend getting them adopted out, we have some puppies as well and a lot of adult dogs and cats,” said Griess. “Whatever someone is looking for, we have all different energy levels, personalities, and pets for every different type of home.”

The “Empty the Shelters” holiday hope event is the largest funded adoption event in the county.

“We do know that a lot of people have been preparing for this, looking forward to it. They may have some extra time off during the holidays to help a new pet adjust during the holidays. Parents may be ready to surprise their kids with a pet for Christmas, that’s always super exciting,” said Griess.

The shelter recommends meeting with an adoption counselor to narrow down what pet would be a good fit.

“An adoption counselor will come to meet you, they’ll chat with you a little bit about what you’re looking for. If you have certain pets in mind they will give you as much information as they can or they make recommendations and then you’ll go into a room to meet that animal or a couple of different animals to see how they fit with your family,” said Griess.

Adoption isn’t the only way to help this holiday season.

“You can sign up to volunteer or foster if you have a little extra time when you’re going to have time off around the holidays. There’s so many different ways to help even just spreading the word about this special helps us,” said Griess.

The shelter special runs through Dec 17.

