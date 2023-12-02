Fire crews battle large blaze at former Van Buren school on Topeka Blvd.

Fire crews battled a large structure fire at a former Van Buren school located at 16th and...
Fire crews battled a large structure fire at a former Van Buren school located at 16th and Topeka Blvd. in Topeka, Kan.(Victoria Cassell | TFD)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews battled a large structure fire at a former Van Buren school located at 16th and Topeka Blvd. in Topeka, Kan.

Topeka Fire Department shared on their social media that as of 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, Topeka Blvd. has reopened to traffic as crews battled a large structure fire. Crews remain on scene in the 1600 block of SW Van Buren St.

Topeka Blvd. was closed at SW 16th St. when crews were battling the large structure fire.

As of 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, Topeka Blvd. was closed to all northbound and southbound traffic at SW 16th St. due to the fire.

Topeka Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area and look for alternate routes.

