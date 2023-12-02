Downtown Topeka businesses put finishing touches on holiday storefronts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Businesses in downtown Topeka have decked the halls for their annual window decorating competition.

“I hope people just come down and enjoy the holiday spirit,” says Amanda Turner, manager at Hunter and Laine.

This year 19 merchants will compete to see who has the most holiday spirit by showing out with all things Christmas, from towering trees to sparkling snowflakes.

“I’m in it for the fun but I also have a natural competitive nature,” says Turner. “But really it’s just more fun bringing people downtown letting them see the different windows giving them something worth coming downtown to look for.”

2023 marks the contest’s fourth year but this is expected to be the biggest yet. There’s a theme to suit anyone’s taste, including sports fans.

Cashmere Popcorn is decked out in a Chiefs theme.

“I think I kind of am a little bit of a fan,” says Angie Anderson, owner of Cashmere Popcorn. “We also have the KC popcorn. But I absolutely love it and I think it’ll probably be coming back every football season.”

Merchants will also be offering more than decorations to complement Saturday’s parade.

“We’re always very busy that evening,” says Anderson. “And I love the fact that we provide little dollar cups of hot chocolate for the little kids so that’s always makes me happy when we do that because they get they get excited.”

Despite competing against each other, the business’s main focus is making sure everyone has fun.

“The parade last year was a lot of fun and I know it was a great turnout,” says Turner. “So I’m hoping this year people come out it’s going to be cold, but there’s a lot of great stuff. They’re doing events down at Evergy Plaza before and after kind of upping the game.”

You can vote for your favorite downtown Topeka storefront by texting the business’ name to 785-333-8084 through December 20th.

The business with the most votes will win a $500 prize.

