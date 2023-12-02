Braden Gleason powers Emporia State in Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl

CORSICANA, TX. (WIBW) - For the second straight season, the Hornets will collect another ring and Braden Gleason was the reason for that, as ESU beats Southern Nazarene, 55-24.

ESU led 17-10 after the first quarter and took a 31-17 lead at the break.

Braden Gleason was playing in his last game as a Hornet and he showed out big time. He went 35-48, 405 yards, six passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown, accounting for almost all of the points ESU scored. Cade Dodson nailed two field goals.

Tyler Kahmann led Emporia State in receiving with 11 catches and 118 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense was very impressive too with eight tackles for loss.

Emporia State finishes the season at 9-3 for the second consecutive season, the best back-to-back seasons for the Hornets since the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

