Braden Gleason powers Emporia State in Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl

Emporia State football
Emporia State football
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORSICANA, TX. (WIBW) - For the second straight season, the Hornets will collect another ring and Braden Gleason was the reason for that, as ESU beats Southern Nazarene, 55-24.

ESU led 17-10 after the first quarter and took a 31-17 lead at the break.

Braden Gleason was playing in his last game as a Hornet and he showed out big time. He went 35-48, 405 yards, six passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown, accounting for almost all of the points ESU scored. Cade Dodson nailed two field goals.

Tyler Kahmann led Emporia State in receiving with 11 catches and 118 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense was very impressive too with eight tackles for loss.

Emporia State finishes the season at 9-3 for the second consecutive season, the best back-to-back seasons for the Hornets since the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Board suspends Holton Middle School teacher
Board suspends Holton Middle School teacher
Kansas Department of Agriculture is waiting for confirmation on a possible positive case of...
KDA waits for confirmation on case of avian influenza in Pottawatomie County
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Man, 39, arrested in central Topeka after narcotics-related search warrant served
Man, 39, arrested in central Topeka after narcotics-related search warrant served
A Chanute man was killed late Thursday in a car-semitrailer crash on K-39 highway just west of...
Chanute man killed late Thursday in car-semi crash in Neosho County

Latest News

Nemaha Central OL Holden Bass
Nemaha Central’s Holden Bass flips commitment to K-State
Topeka High boys basketball hosts Wamego
Topeka High boys basketball opens season with win over Wamego
Wamego girls basketball plays Topeka High
Wamego girls basketball open season with win over Topeka High
KU volleyball
KU volleyball comes up short against Penn State