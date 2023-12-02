Avoid the Area: Topeka Blvd closed at 16th St. as crews battle large structure fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Blvd. is closed at SW 16th St. as crews battle a large structure fire.

Topeka Fire Department shared on their social media that Topeka Fire crews are working a structure fire in the 1600 block of SW Van Buren St.

As of 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, Topeka Blvd. is closed to all northbound and southbound traffic at SW 16th St. due to the fire.

Topeka Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area and look for alternate routes.

