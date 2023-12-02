WATCH LIVE: 28th Annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade

LIVE from Downtown Topeka
By Shayndel Jones and Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Join 13 News Melissa Brunner and David Oliver as they bring you live coverage from the 28th Annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade.

The Miracle of Kansas Avenue parade begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. The route starts at 5th and S. Kansas Ave., moving south to 10th St., where it will turn west to Jackson and go back north to 4th St.

Lt. Gov. David Toland will lead the 2023 Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade. He will serve as the parade’s grand marshal. Downtown Topeka, Inc. also selected Glenda Washington as honorary grand marshal and Jaden Patterson as junior marshal.

Giant Communications is the presenting sponsor for the Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade.

