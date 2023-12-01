Washburn Tech to present refurbished 2016 Ford Focus to driver in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Institute of Technology will present a refurbished 2016 Ford Focus to a driver in need at the next Recycled Rides event.

Washburn Tech officials said the event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8 in Building K on the Washburn Tech campus located at 5724 SW Huntoon St.

Washburn Tech officials indicated that Recycled Rides partners auto service and auto collision repair students with instructors and professional mentors in the community to refurbish vehicles, which are then awarded to individuals or families in need. Local businesses and people also assist by donating parts and supplies. Recipients are chosen by a selection committee composed of Washburn Tech students and facilitated by the United Way of Kaw Valley leaders.

“We are excited to be continuing the tradition that has been in place for several years of providing wheels to those in need,” said Jon Graham, auto collision instructor, Washburn Tech. “Recycled Rides is a great program that allows our students and industry partners to lend a helping hand in our community.”

Washburn Tech officials said they were the first educational institution in the nation to participate in Recycled Rides, a National Auto Body Council program. The Ford Focus will be the 34th vehicle gifted at Washburn Tech since 2011.

Washburn Tech officials noted nonprofit groups in the community encourage qualified clients or groups to apply for the program. Applications are reviewed by a committee of volunteers coordinated in association with the United Way of Kaw Valley and Washburn Tech.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.