Walmart and 20/30 Club of Topeka partner for Christmas for Kids event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walmart and the 20/30 Club of Topeka are partnering to host Christmas for Kids event at the Topeka Walmart Supercenter.

Walmart officials said the Christmas for Kids event will take place at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Topeka Walmart Supercenter located at 1501 SW Wanamaker Rd in Topeka, Kan. During the event, children will be invited to shop around the store to select Christmas gifts for friends and family. Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla and Kansas State Representative John Alcala will join the children as they shop around the store.

Walmart officials said four local organizations will be participating in the event where about 50 children from each group will receive $150-$200 to spend while they shop at different times throughout the day. The organizations participating include the Boys & Girls Club, KVC Kansas, CASA of Shawnee County, Inc. and the Family Service and Guidance Center.

