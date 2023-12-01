Ulta Beauty in Riley Co. is victim to theft

Riley County police department reports a theft that occurred Thursday, Nov. 30 at Ulta Beauty.
By Shalynn Long
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department reports a theft that occurred Thursday, Nov. 30 at Ulta Beauty.

Around 1:24 pm on Nov 30, 2023, in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan, two unknown suspects took multiple items from the Ulta Beauty store.

The estimated total cost for the stolen items is approximately $2,480.

Anyone with information regarding this crime can contact Crime Stoppers.

